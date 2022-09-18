A protest broke out at Chandigarh University, a private institution, on Saturday night after a woman student allegedly leaked videos of her hostel mates, The Indian Express reported.

The accused student was taken into custody and is being interrogated by the police. She was allegedly also demanding money from other students for not leaking the videos.

According to the police, a case under Section 354C (voyeurism) under the Indian Penal Code and Section 66E (punishment for violation of privacy) of the Information Technology Act was registered against the accused.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vivek Sheel Soni said the woman admitted that she sent her own photographs to her friend but they were verifying whether she had sent pictures of other girls.

“So far in our investigation, we have found out that there is only one video of the accused herself,” Soni said. “She has not recorded any other video of anyone else. Electronic devices and mobile phones have been taken into custody and will be sent for forensic examination.”

The police also refuted rumours of attempts of suicide by women at the hostel, according to ANI.

No suicide attempt or death has taken place. One student who was taken in an ambulance was suffering from anxiety and our team is in contact with her. Apart from the video of one student, no other video has come to our notice: SSP Mohali Vivek Soni

Officials at the university clarified that one girl was hospitalised after she had fainted and that her condition is stable. The university administration also claimed that no such alleged videos has been found so far.

“The claim that 60 such objectionable videos have been found is false and baseless,” Pro Chancellor RS Bawa said in a statement, according to the Hindustan Times. “The university carried out a preliminary investigation in which it found no such video apart from a personal video shot by a girl which she shared with her boyfriend.”

However, students of the university accused the management of mishandling the situation.

“The protest took an ugly turn when the warden and other officials kept on pressurising other students for filing a false complaint against the alleged accused,” a student said, according to The Tribune. “They should have investigated the matter first, instead of blaming the student.”



Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said a high-level inquiry has been initiated into the incident.

“I am constantly in touch with the administration,” Mann said. “I appeal to all of you to avoid rumours.”

Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains also appealed to the students to remain calm. “It is a very sensitive matter,” Bains said. “No one guilty will be spared.”

I humbly request all the students of Chandigarh University to remain calm, no one guilty will be spared.



It’s a very sensitive matter & relates to dignity of our sisters & daughters.



We all including media should be very very cautious,it is also test of ours now as a society. — Harjot Singh Bains (@harjotbains) September 18, 2022

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the incident was shameful. “All the culprits involved in this will get the harshest punishment,” he said. “All act with patience.”