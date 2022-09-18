The Delhi Police on Sunday said that they have arrested four men for obstructing an Anti-Corruption Branch team, which raided and arrested Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan in a case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board recruitment, PTI reported.

A video of the incident shows a group of men pushing and heckling an official outside his home. The police said on Sunday that they have arrested Shakeel Ahmad (45), Afsar (20), Anwar (31) and Sikander (45).

“We have registered a case for obstructing the ACB officials in discharging their duty,” a senior police officer said. “Further investigation is in progress.”

The Anti-Corruption Branch, which reports to the lieutenant governor, claimed its team was attacked by Khan’s relatives and those known to the Okhla legislator.

#WATCH | Delhi: Supporters of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan manhandled an Anti Corruption Bureau official during raids at the residence of the AAP MLA in Jamia Nagar, on 16th September.



(Video Source: ACB) pic.twitter.com/dcyKv5LXTQ — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2022

Khan is accused by the Anti-Corruption Branch of illegally appointing 32 persons in various capacities, soon after his tenure as chairperson of the Delhi Waqf Board began. The anti-graft body is also investigating allegations that he illegally rented out several properties of the Delhi Waqf Board.

The Aam Aadmi Party has said that Khan’s arrest was part of a conspiracy by the Bharatiya Janata Party to topple the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi. Aam Aadmi Party chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the Anti-Corruption Branch of planting fake news in the media that its team has found cash and arms at Khan’s home.