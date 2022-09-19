Fifteen persons were arrested in Britain’s Leicester on Sunday after an unrest between Hindus and Muslims in the city on September 17.

“Dispersal and stop and search powers were used to restore calm,” the police said in a statement. “They all remain in police custody.”

An update on our response to the disorder in areas of East Leicester.



Thank you to everyone who has supported our work to reduce tensions and bring people to justice. pic.twitter.com/8m35WQb6J0 — Leicestershire Police (@leicspolice) September 18, 2022

Tension rose in the British city after an India and Pakistan cricket match on August 28. So far, 27 persons have been arrested after a “series of disturbances”, the police said.

A flare-up was also reported on Saturday between Hindus and Muslims after an unauthorised protest march was held in the city.

Videos shared on social media showed the police attempting to hold back two crowds as glass bottles were thrown. Some people were also seen carrying sticks and batons.

On Sunday, the Leicestershire Police said that they received information about a gathering of young men in the city’s North Evington area.

“Officers spoke to them and took steps, including putting in place a temporary police cordon, to minimise harm and disturbance to communities,” the police said.

The impact of the unrest on the local community was unacceptable, they added.

“We will not tolerate violence, disorder or intimidation in Leicester and we continue to call for calm and dialogue,” the police said. “Our police operations and investigations continue with rigour and at scale.”

Meanwhile, Hindu and Muslim leaders in the city said that the unrest in the city needs to be stopped.

Suleman Nagdi, a leader of the Leicester-based Federation of Muslim Organisations, said that some very “dissatisfied young men” have been causing havoc in the city, the BBC reported.

“What we have seen on the streets is very alarming,” he said. “There have been problems in the community since the India and Pakistan cricket match, and while that game often sparks gatherings, they have not in the past turned this ugly. We need calm – the disorder has to stop and it has to stop now.”

Leaders of the Hindu and Jain temples in the city said they were working with the police to find out more about Saturday’s unauthorised march, The Guardian reported.

“We condemn the insensitive and utterly disgraceful acts on the streets of Belgrave and North Evington,” they said in a statement. “Leaders of the Hindu community are not going to tolerate such acts of aggression that undermine the relationships and unity within this city of Leicester.”