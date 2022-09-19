Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in New Delhi. He also announced the merger of his outfit, the Punjab Lok Congress, with the BJP.

Amarinder Singh joined the BJP in presence of Union ministers Kiren Rijiju and Narendra Singh Tomar and leaders of the Punjab unit of the Hindutva party.

Singh had founded the Punjab Lok Congress in November after he resigned as the chief minister and quit the Congress in September last year following a tussle with Sidhu.

The two-time chief minister contested the state Assembly elections held earlier this year in an alliance with the BJP and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

However, he lost his Patiala Urban constituency to the Aam Aadmi Party candidate Ajit Pal Singh Kohli.