The United Kingdom’s Queen Elizabeth II was on Monday given a state funeral at the Westminster Abbey in London, reported the BBC.

Later in the day, the queen’s body will be taken to Windsor Castle for a final family ceremony.

Elizabeth will be buried at St George’s Chapel next to her late husband, Prince Philip who died on April 9, 2021.

The former monarch of the United Kingdom died on September 8 at the age of 96 at the Balmoral Castle in Edinburgh.

Elizabeth’s coffin was carried by a gun carriage from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey, towed by 142 sailors from the Royal Navy, reported The Guardian. Elizabeth’s son and Britain’s new monarch King Charles III followed the coffin along with members of the royal family including Prince William and Prince Harry, as well as members of the royal household.

King Charles III, his sister Princess Anne, and his brothers, Princes Andrew and Edward, as well as Princes William and Harry, follow Queen Elizabeth II's coffin

The Abbey's tenor bell has begun tolling once a minute for 96 minutes, reflecting the years of HM Queen Elizabeth's life. The tenor bell is the largest of the Abbey's ten bells and is traditionally tolled upon the death of a member of the Royal Family.

The funeral procession was led by the Pipes and Drums of the Scottish and Irish regiments, along with members of the Royal Air Force and the Gurkhas, reported BBC.

Westminster Abbey is the historic church where Britain’s kings and queens are crowned. However, a monarch’s funeral service has not been held in the church since the 18th century.

At The King's request, the wreath contains foliage of Rosemary, English Oak and Myrtle (cut from a plant grown from Myrtle in The Queen's wedding bouquet) and flowers, in shades of gold, pink and deep burgundy, with touches of white, cut from the gardens of Royal Residences.

The monarch’s funeral was attended by an estimated 2,000 guests, including world leaders and heads of state, according to the BBC. President of India Droupadi Murmu also attended the ceremony.