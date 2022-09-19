The Enforcement Directorate on Monday attached properties worth Rs 48.22 crore of former Education Minister of West Bengal Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee as part of their investigation in the alleged teacher recruitment scam of 2019.

“A number of the attached properties were kept in the name of dummy companies and firms and persons acting as proxy for Partha Chatterjee,” the Enforcement Directorate said in a statement.

The attached properties comprise 40 immovable properties valued at Rs 40.33 Crore and 35 bank accounts having a balance of Rs 7.89 crore. The assets also include flats, a farmhouse, and a piece of land in Kolkata.

During searches conducted in July, the central agency had seized Rs 49.80 crore in cash and gold and jewellery valued at over Rs 5.08 crore. This brings the total amount of attached properties to over Rs 103 crore in the case.

The Enforcement Directorate had arrested Chatterjee and Mukherjee under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act on July 23. On September 16, a Kolkata court sent Chatterjee to the custody of Central Bureau of Investigation till September 21 for his alleged involvement in the irregularities in the recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in government-sponsored and aided schools.

Chatterjee was the state education minister in 2019 when government jobs were allegedly given to candidates in return for money instead of candidates who had qualified in the recruitment process.

On June 15, the Calcutta High Court had directed the CBI to form a Special Investigation Team to look into alleged irregularities in the recruitment of Group C and Group D staff, assistant teachers of Class 9 to Class 12, and primary teachers between 2019 and 2020.

Last week, the CBI also took former president of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education Kalyanmoy Ganguly into its custody. The CBI has arrested five persons in the case so far including, former advisory committee chairperson Santi Prasad Sinha and former secretary Ashok Kumar Saha.