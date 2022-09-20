Four persons died and nine were injured after a wall collapsed in Noida on Tuesday, ANI reported.

Officials said some more people are feared trapped under the debris. They are being rescued, the authorities added.

#WATCH | UP: Rescue operations underway in Noida Sector 21 where a wall collapsed this morning.



DM Suhas LY says, "We have received info of 2 deaths each (total 4) at District Hospital & Kailash Hospital, it is being verified. We're also ascertaining details on the injured." pic.twitter.com/FTXAVVvarm — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 20, 2022

District Magistrate DY Suhas said the wall collapsed in the city’s Jalvayu society in Sector 21.

“Noida Authority was given a contract for drainage repair work in the area,” Suhas said. “We have been told when labourers were pulling out bricks, the wall collapsed.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and directed officials to swiftly carry out rescue operations.