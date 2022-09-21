Comedian Raju Srivastava died on Wednesday in Delhi at the age of 58.

Srivastava suffered a heart attack on August 10 while exercising at a gym, PTI reported. He was hospitalised at All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences, where he underwent an angioplasty. Since then he was on the ventilator and never gained consciousness.

“I got a call from the family about half-an-hour ago saying he is no more,” said Diploo Srivastava, Raju Srivastava’s brother. “It is really unfortunate news. He was fighting in the hospital for over 40 days.”

Srivastava worked in the the entertainment industry since the 1980s. He became a household name after he participated in the first season of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge stand-up comedy show in 2005.

He had played supporting roles in Hindi films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya. He was also the chairperson of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.

Tributes poured in for Srivastava on social media.

सुप्रसिद्ध हास्य कलाकार राजू श्रीवास्तव जी का एक विशिष्ट अंदाज था, उन्होंने अपनी अद्भुत प्रतिभा से सभी को प्रभावित किया। उनका निधन कला जगत के लिए एक बड़ी क्षति है। मैं उनके परिजनों व प्रशंसकों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। ईश्वर उन्हें यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति दें। ॐ शांति शांति — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 21, 2022

Heartbreaking... Friend, well-wisher, neighbour #RajuSrivastava ji, you will be missed... Om Shanti 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/DYoIZM1F88 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 21, 2022

Deeply deeply saddened at the passing on of Raju Srivastava! Om Shanti. — SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth) September 21, 2022

RIP #RajuSrivastava .. Legend in the field of Stand Up comedy.. My favorite of all time.. Om Shanti Gajodhar Bhaiya 😔 pic.twitter.com/N5B9Lyqoc1 — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) September 21, 2022