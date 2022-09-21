The Tamil Nadu Police on Wednesday arrested the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Coimbatore district unit president Balaji Uthamaramasamy for allegedly threatening Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP A Raja for saying that Hindus are Shudras and untouchables, reported Deccan Herald.

Last week, during a meeting of the Dravidar Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu, Raja had said that everybody was a Shudra till they decided to stay as Hindus. “You are the son of a prostitute till you remain as Shudra,” he said. “You are a Panchaman [Dalit] till you remain a Hindu. You are an untouchable till you remain a Hindu.”

On September 18, Uthamaramasamy challenged Raja to enter Coimbatore without police protection, according to The Indian Express. The BJP leader had said that if the former Union minister does not stop making derogatory remarks about Hindus, he would not be permitted to set foot at the Coimbatore airport.

The Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam, an ally of the DMK, filed a complaint against the BJP leader, after which the police arrested him. A court in Coimbatore subsequently sent him to judicial custody.

BJP leaders in the state protested against Balaji’s arrest. Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai tweeted that Uthamaramasamy’s “only mistake was to condemn DMK MP Raja for his remarks on Shudras as sons of prostitutes.”

“The DMK government will face the same end as every authoritarian regime,” tweeted Annamalai.

Today @BJP4TamilNadu Coimbatore District president Thiru @balaji_utham was arrested; his only mistake was to condemn @arivalayam MP Thiru @dmk_raja for his remarks on Shudras as sons of prostitutes.



The @arivalayam govt will face the same end as every authoritarian regime. — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) September 21, 2022

Uthamaramasamy has been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505(1)(b), which deals with publishing or circulating statements that are likely to cause fear or alarm, according to The Hindu.

On Tuesday, several shops and businesses in the Nilgiris district were closed after Hindutva group Hindu Munnani called a bandh to protest Raja’s remarks, The Hindu reported.

On Tuesday, Raja defended his comments and said that the Hindu caste system deprives backward classes of the same religion of equal rights.

The DMK leader said that in 1951, anti-caste social reformer EV Ramasamy Periyar brought in reservation for backward classes in Tamil Nadu. However, the Supreme Court declared the decision invalid after two Brahmins challenged it in the top court, he said.

Raja said that it was the Dravidian movement led by leaders like CN Annadurai and Periyar that demanded reservation for 60% people in the state who fall into the backward classes and are also Hindus.

He added that reservations for backward classes proposed by the Mandal Commission in 1990 faced opposition from upper caste Hindus such as Rajputs and Brahmins.