The rupee on Thursday fell by 51 paise to a fresh all-time low of 80.47 against the US dollar in early trade, PTI reported.

The development came a day after the Federal Reserve raised its interest rate again by 75 basis points and warned of more hikes as it battles soaring prices, stoking fears of a recession.

“I think that shelter inflation is going to remain high for some time,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said, according to CNBC. “We are looking for it to come down, but it’s not exactly clear when that will happen. It may take some time. Hope for the best, plan for the worst.”

On Thursday, the rupee opened 0.4% lower over its previous close at 80.28, Bloomberg reported.

Before this, the domestic currency hit 80.15 on August 29. This is the fifth time the rupee has breached the 80-mark this year.

Forex traders said the strength of the American dollar in the overseas market, a muted trend in domestic equities, risk-off moods and firm crude oil prices weighed on the local unit.