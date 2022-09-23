India on Thursday said that the trajectory of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is a matter of profound concern and that it has led to shortages of foodgrains, fertiliser and fuel across the world.

“The future outlook appears even more disturbing,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said during a briefing at the United Nations Security Council. “The nuclear issue is a particular anxiety.”

He urged the two countries to return to the negotiating table.

Spoke at the UNSC briefing on Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/LZ7m8ERPmM — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 22, 2022

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. Moscow described its actions as a “special operation” to demilitarise and “de-Nazify” Ukraine. However, Kyiv and several Western nations said that this is a baseless pretext for a war of choice by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On September 21, Putin warned that Moscow will use “all available means” to protect Russia and criticised the West saying those who blackmail about nuclear weapons should know that the “wind vane can turn and point towards them”.

As per the United Nations human rights office, the conflict has killed at least 5,916 people as of September 9 in Ukraine. On the Russian side, 5,937 soldiers have died, according to the country’s military.

On Thursday, Jaishankar said that the United Nations Security Council, which he described as the most powerful contemporary symbol of diplomacy, must live up to its purpose.

“The global order that we all subscribe to is based on international law, UN Charter and respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states,” he said. “These principles too must be upheld, without exception.”

He added, “India strongly reiterates the need for an immediate cessation of all hostilities and a return to dialogue and diplomacy.”

While India has not yet directly condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine, it has maintained that pursuing dialogue and diplomacy is the only way out of it.

India has abstained from several resolutions opposing the invasion, including the one in the General Assembly.