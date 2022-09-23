The Supreme Court on Friday granted a week’s time to a woman who has accused former Union minister Shahnawaz Hussain of raping her to bring documents on record, PTI reported.

Sandeep Kumar Singh, the counsel for the woman, told the court that Hussain’s lawyer had concealed some relevant facts from the court that he wanted to bring to its notice. A bench comprising Chief Justice UU Lalit and Justice S Ravindra Bhat gave Singh a week to file the documents.

The case will be heard next on October 12.

In June 2018, the woman had approached a magistrate court in Delhi alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party leader took her to a farmhouse and raped her after lacing her cold drink with a sedative. In its action-taken report, the police had told the court that the woman’s allegations had no substance. However, the court ordered to register a first information report against Hussain.

The former Union minister then challenged the magistrate’s order in the Delhi High Court. In his plea, he submitted that the magistrate had not not cited reasons for allowing the first information report, which he claimed was based on a false complaint.

However, on August 17, the Delhi High Court upheld the lower court’s order and held that the woman’s complaint clearly disclosed a cognisable offence.

Hussain then moved the Supreme Court, which stayed the High Court order on August 22.

The court also trial court proceedings in the case, stating that the matter required consideration.