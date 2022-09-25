The family of a woman who was murdered near the town of Rishikesh in Uttarakhand earlier this week refused to carry out her last rites on Sunday, demanding that they be shown the final postmortem report, ANI reported.

Officials of the State Disaster Response Force recovered the body of the woman, Ankita Bhandari, from the Chilla Canal in Rishikesh on Saturday morning. She was the receptionist at the Vanantara resort, which was owned by Pulkit Arya, the son of former Uttarakhand minister Vinod Arya.

Pulkit Arya, resort manager Saurabh Bhaskar and assistant manager Ankit Gupta had filed a missing report about the woman after her parents could not find her in her room on Monday. On Friday, the police said that Arya and his associates admitted to having killed Bhandari and throwing her body into a canal.

A preliminary report released by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Rishikesh said that the woman appeared to have sustained injuries suggestive of blunt force trauma before her death, according to PTI. However, the report said that she died of drowning.

The woman’s father Virendra Singh Bhandari said that he was not satisfied with the provisional postmortem report.

“Her last rites will not be performed until we get the final detailed report,” he said.

On Friday, Pulkit Arya’s resort was demolished following his confession to the police. The woman’s brother, Ajay Singh Bhandari, said that the action may have been an attempt to destroy evidence, PTI reported.

The three accused men have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days. They have been booked under Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

On Saturday, the BJP had expelled Vinod Arya from the party after the allegations against his son came to light.