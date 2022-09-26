A political crisis erupted within the Congress party in Rajasthan after about 90 MLAs loyal to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot submitted their resignation to Assembly Speaker CP Joshi on Sunday night, The Indian Express reported.

The MLAs are against Gehlot stepping down as chief minister and the possibility of his rival Sachin Pilot succeeding him.

The crisis unfolded after a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party in Jaipur was delayed indefinitely as only a handful of MLAs reached the venue. The MLAs instead gathered at the residence of Cabinet Minister Shanti Dhariwal, from where they went to Joshi’s home.

The meeting was organised to pass a one-line resolution empowering the Congress president to pick Gehlot’s successor.

Gehlot had hinted that he would step down as the chief minister on Sunday afternoon. The 71-year-old is in running to be the next president of the Congress.

The election to decide the successor to the longest-serving party president Sonia Gandhi will take place on October 17 and the results will be announced two days later. The question of Gehlot quitting his post has arisen after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said that the party will follow the “one-man, one-post rule”.

Gehlot, too, has said that he had held different constitutional posts for 40 years and that now a new generation should get a chance.

“What more can a person get?” the chief minister had told reporters in Jaisalmer. “It is on my mind that the new generation should get a chance. Everyone should come together to give leadership to the country.”

However, on Sunday evening, the Congress MLAs said they should have a say in picking Gehlot’s successor, according to The Indian Express.

“It is the unanimous decision of the MLAs that the high command should listen to us and take a decision,” Congress MLA Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said. “You could have called a meeting after 17th once the elections got over… CM [Gehlot] says that he is our abhibhavak [guardian], so won’t he give importance to MLAs?”

Khachariyawas said that the next chief minister of Rajasthan should be one who has the support of the Congress MLAs and implied that they would not back Pilot.

Independent MLA Sanyam Lodha also said that the next chief minister should be picked among those loyal to Gehlot.

“The next CM should be from among the 102 of us who were in Fairmont Hotel [during the 2020 crisis],” he said. “It is our unanimous decision that none among those who conspired with the BJP to topple the government can’t be the CM.”

In August 2020, Pilot, along with 18 MLAs, had staged a revolt against the Congress, pushing the Rajasthan government into a political crisis. The turmoil, however, was resolved after the Congress had formed a three-member panel comprising Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal and Ahmed Patel to address Pilot’s concerns.