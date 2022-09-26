A court in Delhi on Monday granted actor Jacqueline Fernandez interim bail in a money-laundering case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, reported NDTV.

The actor was summoned by the Patiala House Court on August 31 after the Enforcement Directorate had named her in a supplementary chargesheet for her alleged role in the case.

The central agency is investigating the money trail on allegations that Chandrashekhar used the amount gained by cheating and extorting high-profile individuals to buy gifts for Fernandez.

Chandrashekhar was arrested by the Delhi Police on August 7 for allegedly extorting around Rs 215 crore from Shivinder Singh, a former promoter of pharmaceutical giant Ranbaxy, and his wife Aditi Singh. He had allegedly impersonated the Union home secretary, law secretary and an officer in the prime minister’s office while speaking to them.

The supplementary chargesheet had mentioned that Chandrashekhar had given gifts worth Rs 5.71 crore to Fernandez from the proceeds of crime generated by criminal activities, including extortion. The investigating agency also claimed that Fernandez was aware that the gifts given to her were the proceeds of crime.

The Patiala House Court has listed the case for hearing next on October 22.

Last week, the Delhi Police had questioned costume designer, stylist and luxury consultant Leepakshi Ellawadi, who has worked with the actor. Ellawadi said that Chandrashekhar had allegedly paid her Rs 3 crore to buy dresses and design costumes for the actor, reported The Indian Express. Chandrashekhar had also sought Ellawadi’s help in suggesting clothing brands for Fernandez.

In two statements to the Enforcement Directorate recorded in August and October last year, Fernandez had told the agency that she received three designer bags from luxury brands Gucci and Chanel, two Gucci outfits, a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi-coloured stones along with two Hermes bracelets as gifts from Chandrashekhar.

In April, the Enforcement Directorate had attached assets worth Rs 7.27 crore belonging to Fernandez.