Chief Justice of India UU Lalit on Monday said that the Supreme Court will soon have a platform to live stream all Constitutional bench hearings, reported Live Law.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Bharatiya Janata Party leader KN Govindacharya, who said that private platforms like YouTube cannot get the copyright to stream the proceedings, PTI reported.

“These are the initial stages, we will have our own platform”, Lalit said while posting the matter for hearing on October 17.

The Constitution benches of the court, after the Dusshera break, will hear pleas related to the challenges to the Citizenship Amendment Act, the government’s exercise of demonetisation in 2016, and abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, reservations to the Economically Weaker Sections and a challenge to WhatsApp’s privacy policy.

On September 26, 2018, the Supreme Court had accepted in principle the idea of live streaming cases of public importance. On September 16, senior advocate Indira Jaising urged the Supreme Court to stream proceedings at the earliest, reported The Leaflet.

On August 26, the hearing before the ceremonial bench of former Chief Justice of India NV Ramana were live streamed on his retirement day. This is the only instance of the court proceedings being live streamed.