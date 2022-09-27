The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday deferred the appointment of Shreeyash Lalit, the son of Chief Justice UU Lalit, as its senior panel lawyer in the Supreme Court till further orders.

The development came five days after Shreeyash Lalit was appointed to the post on September 21.

Besides Lalit, the state government has deferred the appointment of two other lawyers, Nidhi Goyal and Namit Saxena.

The previous UP government order appointing Shreyas Lalit, son of CJI UU Lalit and three other lawyers to represent state in the Supreme court has been adjourned till further order. pic.twitter.com/xqSICYDsNt — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 27, 2022

Shreeyash Lalit graduated from Faculty of Law at Delhi University in 2017. He then did his masters from the University of Cambridge in 2018.

His father, Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, took oath as the 49th chief justice of India on August 27. He succeeded Justice NV Ramana, who had retired on August 26.

Justice UU Lalit’s tenure as chief justice is short as he is due to retire on November 8.

In May, the Allahabad High Court had noted that Uttar Pradesh has more than 400 empanelled lawyers.