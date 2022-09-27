The Congress on Tuesday issued show cause notices to three party leaders accusing them of indiscipline amid a crisis in the Rajasthan government, The Indian Express reported.

Rajasthan Cabinet minister Shanti Dhariwal, the party’s chief whip in the Assembly Mahesh Joshi and MLA Dharmendra Rathore have been asked to respond to the notice within ten days.

The party asked the three leaders to explain why they organised a parallel meeting of MLAs on Sunday instead of joining a Congress Legislature Party meeting.

Congress issues show cause notices to Shanti Dhariwal, Mahesh Joshi and Dharmendra Rathore. Asks them to reply within 10 days. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/kDkRHF68Lq — Manoj C G (@manojcg4u) September 27, 2022

The notices were sent on the basis of a report prepared by the Congress’ observers in Rajasthan, Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken, PTI reported. Maken and Khrage accused the three Rajasthan leaders of “gross indiscipline” and sought disciplinary action against them.

On Sunday, the Congress government in Rajasthan plunged into a crisis after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hinted that he would quit the post. The 71-year-old is running to be the next president of the Congress, for which elections will take place on October 17.

Supporters of Gehlot claim that around 90 legislators tendered their resignation to the Speaker, who is yet to take a call on them.

On Tuesday, the Rajasthan chief minister told Congress chief Sonia Gandhi that the parallel meeting of MLAs on Sunday was held without his knowledge, and that he had no role to play in it, unidentified sources told PTI. He reportedly told Gandhi that he would abide by any decision taken by the party.

Gehlot also held a closed-door meeting with a group of Congress MLAs, during which he informed them of the ongoing developments.

On Monday, Dhariwal had alleged that there was a “deep conspiracy” to remove Gehlot from the chief minister’s post. He also accused Maken, who is the party’s Rajasthan in-charge, of promoting Gehlot’s rival, Sachin Pilot, in the state.

Joshi said on Monday that the MLAs who attended the parallel meeting did not do anything that amounts to indiscipline.

“If we are asked for a clarification by the Congress high command in writing or orally, or we are sent any notice, then we will clarify our position,” Joshi said. “There can be no doubt over our dedication towards the party and high command.”