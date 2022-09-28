The rupee on Wednesday fell by 40 paise to hit a record low of 81.93 against the US dollar, PTI reported.

At 10.55 am, the domestic currency was trading at 81.63 a dollar, down from its previous close of 81.53, reported Reuters.

The domestic currency had breached the 81-mark for the first time on September 23. It had finished trading at an all-time closing low of 80.98 on that day.

On Wednesday, forex traders said a negative trend in the share market and significant foreign fund outflows led to the currency’s decline.

The equity markets fell on Wednesday as the 30-share BSE Sensex lost 240.25 points to 56,867.27 in early trade. The broader 50-share NSE Nifty also slumped by 72.75 points to 16,934.65.