The Noida Authority on Tuesday gave 48 hours to the family of politician Shrikant Tyagi to remove palm trees, which they planted in front of their house in Grand Omaxe society in the morning, reported The Indian Express.

Tyagi, who claims to be a Bharatiya Janata Party leader, was arrested on August 9 and sent to judicial custody after a video of him abusing and assaulting a woman in Noida was shared widely on social media. The Allahabad High Court granted him bail on September 22.

Tyagi had verbally abused the woman after she tried to stop him from planting trees in the society’s common area, citing a violation of rules. A video of the incident showed the politician pushing the woman and shouting at her husband as well.

On Tuesday, residents informed the Noida Authority about the trees being planted in the society allegedly in the presence of police.

Noida Authority Additional Chief Executive Officer Praveen Mishra said if the encroachments are not cleared within 48 hours, the police would remove them. The authorities also warned other society residents who have encroached upon the common area, an unidentified official told PTI.

Members of the Tyagi community are staging a protest, alleging that Shrikant Tyagi’s family is being targeted. The police said that no 70-75 protesters were present outside the society despite no permission given for protests.

“The law and order situation is under control but an additional police force was called here in view of the development,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Ram Badan Singh told PTI.

Mange Ram Tyagi, who was leading the protest, said the demonstration will continue till the Noida Authority deadline ends.

“A policeman had threatened Shrikant Tyagi about a week ago in jail,” he alleged. “Proper action should be taken. Anu [Shrikant Tyagi’s wife] and her family are being harassed.”

The case

In 2019, residents of the Grand Omaxe society in the city’s Sector 93 had filed a complaint with the Noida Authority and Gautam Buddh Nagar Police against Tyagi for allegedly encroaching onto the green belt in the common area of the complex.

After the Noida Police booked him on August 5, illegal structures outside Tyagi’s home were demolished three days later.

Tyagi identifies himself as a national executive member of the BJP’s Kisan Morcha and national co-ordinator of the party’s Yuva Kisan Samiti. However, the party has denied having any links with him.