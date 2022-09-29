A Bihar court on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant for producer Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor over allegedly insulting soldiers and hurting the sentiments of their families in a web series, PTI reported.

The warrant was issued on a complaint filed in 2020 by Shambhu Kumar, an ex-serviceman and a resident of Begusarai. He had alleged that XXX, a web series in its second season, featured several objectionable scenes related to a wife of a soldier.

Kumar’s lawyer, Hrishikesh Pathak, said that the web series was aired on ALT Balaji, an over-the-top platform owned by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms Limited. Shobha Kapoor is also associated with Balaji Telefilms.

“The court had issued summons to them [the Kapoors] and asked them to appear before it in connection with the matter,” Pathak said, according to PTI. “They informed the court that certain scenes in the series were removed after objection, but did not appear before the court following which the warrant was issued against them.”

Besides the complaint in Begusarai, two more first information reports were registered against Ekta Kapoor in connection with the web series in Muzaffarpur and Indore, according to ANI.