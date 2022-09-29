Two explosions took place in Udhampur town of Jammu and Kashmir between Wednesday and Thursday, reported ANI. The blasts took place inside two parked buses leaving two persons injured.

The first explosion took place at 10.30 pm on Wednesday in a bus at Domail Chowk near a petrol pump in Udhampur The Indian Express. The blast also damaged the window panes and roof of the bus.

The second took place at 5 am in a bus that had come from Basantgarh in Udhampur district, reported ANI.

The blast comes days before Union Home Minister Amit Shah was scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir. Shah was to address public rallies in the border district of Rajouri and Baramulla during his three-day visit to the Union Territory, reported The Indian Express.

#WATCH | J&K: Investigation underway by Army Bomb Disposal Squad & dog squad at the bus stand in Udhampur.



Two blasts occurred within 8 hours in Udhampur; two people got injured in the first blast and are now out of danger, no injury in 2nd blast, says DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range pic.twitter.com/DuCnMngqZq — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2022

“These blasts seem similar in nature. We are investigating the matter,” said Deputy Inspector General of Police Udhampur-Reasi range Mohammad Suleman Choudhary, reported The Hindu. “The police have started checking all buses that has left the Udhampur bus stand. Buses are being stopped at checking points and searched for any explosives.”

Security forces including a bomb disposal team reached the spot and cordoned off the area on Thursday.

In March, a blast in Udhampur had killed one person and injured 15 others.