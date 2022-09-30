Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge will contest the party’s presidential poll, Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari said on Friday, PTI reported.

Tiwari added that he and Rajya Sabha MP PL Punia will be proposers for Kharge’s candidature.

The election to decide the successor to the longest-serving party president Sonia Gandhi will take place on October 17 and the results will be announced two days later. The last date to file nominations is Friday.

Besides Kharge, Shashi Tharoor has confirmed that he will contest the poll.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor reaches Raj Ghat in Delhi, ahead of filing his nomination for the post of Congress President at noon today



He says, "When you enter a race, you know that the outcome is uncertain but you go with confidence that you'll give a good account of yourself."

Digvijay Singh, who on Thursday had said that he will contest the poll, retracted his nomination, PTI reported. He will now back Kharge.

Last week, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also said that he will be contesting for the Congress president’s post. However, on Thursday, he said he was out of the race.

Gehlot made the statement after meeting Sonia Gandhi in Delhi. He told reporters that he has apologised to her after Rajasthan Congress MLAs defied the central observers by not attending a legislature party meeting in Jaipur on Sunday.

The legislators had instead held another meeting and several of them loyal to Gehlot tendered their resignations, pushing the party into a crisis.

The MLAs had boycotted the meeting called to pass a resolution empowering the party president to pick Gehlot’s successor amid speculation that Sachin Pilot could be appointed the next chief minister.