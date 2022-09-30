Several encroachments demolished at Noida residential society where Shrikant Tyagi abused woman
The demolition drive at Grand Omaxe was carried out 48 hours after the Noida administration ordered the politician to remove trees in front of his house.
Authorities in Noida on Friday removed encroachments into common spaces by several apartment owners at residential complex Grand Omaxe, reported PTI.
The matter had first come to light when Shrikant Tyagi, who claims to be a Bharatiya Janata Party leader, was arrested last month after a video of him abusing and assaulting a woman was shared on social media.
Residents of the Grand Omaxe society had filed a complaint in 2019 against Tyagi with the Noida administration and Gautam Buddh Nagar Police for allegedly encroaching into a common lawn area of the complex by planting trees.
On Friday, the authorities removed several illegal encroachments on Friday, more than a month after it demolished parts of Tyagi’s residence that were built into the common area. The demolition drive took place 48 hours after the Noida administration sent notice to the Tyagi family to remove palm trees which they planted in front of their house.
Tyagi’s wife Anu Tyagi had alleged that authorities are only targeting her house and not removing illegal constructions made by other apartment owners, reported NDTV. Earlier this week, Anu Tyagi had planted palm trees in the common garden in front of her apartment which led to fresh provocation.
Grand Omaxe residents protested Friday’s demolition drive and called it unnecessary since there was no objection from the society over construction of sheds.
“The sheds in front of buildings were built for security purposes right in front. They are temporary sheds. How are they encroachments?” Grand Omaxe resident Sunaina Sarup told the Quint.