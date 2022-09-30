Authorities in Noida on Friday removed encroachments into common spaces by several apartment owners at residential complex Grand Omaxe, reported PTI.

The matter had first come to light when Shrikant Tyagi, who claims to be a Bharatiya Janata Party leader, was arrested last month after a video of him abusing and assaulting a woman was shared on social media.

Residents of the Grand Omaxe society had filed a complaint in 2019 against Tyagi with the Noida administration and Gautam Buddh Nagar Police for allegedly encroaching into a common lawn area of the complex by planting trees.

On Friday, the authorities removed several illegal encroachments on Friday, more than a month after it demolished parts of Tyagi’s residence that were built into the common area. The demolition drive took place 48 hours after the Noida administration sent notice to the Tyagi family to remove palm trees which they planted in front of their house.

"पहले जब श्रीकांत त्यागी के घर पे दुलदोजर चला था तब सब ने तालियां बजाईं थी। जिन्हो ने तालियां बजाईं थी आज उनके घर पर भी बुल्डोजर चल रहा है।"pic.twitter.com/CYj31M0FGQ — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) September 30, 2022

Tyagi’s wife Anu Tyagi had alleged that authorities are only targeting her house and not removing illegal constructions made by other apartment owners, reported NDTV. Earlier this week, Anu Tyagi had planted palm trees in the common garden in front of her apartment which led to fresh provocation.

Noida, UP | Demolition drive in Grand Omaxe society



Action taken by breaking my house was done after a one-sided probe and the same is now being done to my trees, I will not let it happen: Anu Tyagi, wife of Shrikant Tyagi pic.twitter.com/iWsjdodkXp — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 30, 2022

Grand Omaxe residents protested Friday’s demolition drive and called it unnecessary since there was no objection from the society over construction of sheds.

“The sheds in front of buildings were built for security purposes right in front. They are temporary sheds. How are they encroachments?” Grand Omaxe resident Sunaina Sarup told the Quint.