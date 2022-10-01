The toll from a suicide bombing on a Kabul classroom has risen to 35, the United Nations said on Saturday, AFP reported.

The toll is almost double of what the police had declared on Friday after a suicide attacker blew himself up in a study hall when hundreds of students were taking tests to prepare for university entrance exams.

“The latest casualty figures from the attack number at least 35 fatalities, with an additional 82 wounded,” the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said in a statement.

The blast took place in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood, where most of the population is from the Hazara community, an ethnic minority, that has been targeted in the past through attacks launched by the militant group Islamic State.

On Saturday, many Hazara women protested on the streets against the killing of the members of their community.

No group has claimed responsibility for Friday’s attack yet.

The recent bombing is in addition to a series of attacks that have taken place in Afghanistan this year.

On September 5, two Russian diplomats were killed in Kabul following a suicide bombing outside the country’s embassy. The attack also injured 11 persons.

On September 2, an explosion at a mosque in Herat killed pro-Taliban scholar Mujib-ul Rahman Ansari along with 17 civilians.

In April, another round of explosions targeted educational institutions, killing at least six persons in Dasht-e-Barchi.

In 2020, a suicide bomb attack at an education centre in Kabul killed 24. Many of the victims were teenage students. The attack took place in an area populated mostly by members of Afghanistan’s minority Shiite community.

Shia Muslims and members of the Hazara community have been attacked by both the Taliban and the Islamic State as they consider them heretics. As the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in 2021, most of the recent attacks in the country have been claimed by the Islamic State.