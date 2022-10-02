Twenty-six passengers, mostly women and children, died on Saturday when a tractor trolley overturned and fell into a pond in the Ghatampur area of Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur city, ANI reported.

The tractor, with 50 people on board, was returning from the Chandrika Devi temple in Unnao. Twenty persons suffered serious injuries, according to NDTV.

Uttar Pradesh | Over two dozen people injured after a tractor trolley carrying pilgrims returning from Unnao met with an accident as it overturned in Ghatampur area in Kanpur district. Police on the spot pic.twitter.com/AKCY9rxRWH — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2022

District Magistrate Vishak G Iyer said those injured were sent to the city’s Hallett Hospital.

“The post-mortem of all 26 bodies have been done after which the bodies were sent to their village,” Iyer said, according to ANI. “An investigation [into the accident] is underway.”

An unidentified police officer told The Indian Express that there were at least 10 children and 15 women in the tractor. “All of them are related and belong to an extended family,” the officer said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is distressed by the accident and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased. Those injured will receive compensation of Rs 50,000 each, his office said in a tweet.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath offered his condolences and directed officials to conduct relief and rescue work expeditiously. He also urged the public to not use tractor trolleys for travelling.