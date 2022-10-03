Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s security has been increased after authorities received a specific input about a threat to his life, PTI reported on Sunday.

The State Intelligence Department received the input on Saturday evening.

State Intelligence Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre confirmed the developments. “After specific information, we have taken necessary action and have increased the security of the chief minister,” he said.

The Maharashtra chief minister gets Z plus security cover, which is the second-highest security level after that of the Special Protection Group. The Z plus security cover comprises 55 personnel, including National Security Guard commandos and police personnel.

Following the input about the threat, security has been stepped up outside Varsha, the chief minister’s official residence in Mumbai, as also Shinde’s private residence in Thane city.

The chief minister said that he had received such threats earlier as well, but they do not affect him, The Times of India reported.

“I have received threats earlier too...be it from Naxals or anti-national elements,” he said. “...I am a man of the masses. No one can stop me from going to the public. No matter what anyone thinks, they cannot do anything.”

Shinde said that Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also handles the home portfolio, is competent enough to deal with law and order. “So even if anyone is planning anything, they will not succeed.”

In October last year, the state police had said that Shinde had received a threat letter from Naxalites. At the time, he was the state urban development minister as well as the guardian minister of the Maoist-affected Gadchiroli district in eastern Maharashtra.