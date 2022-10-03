Iran Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf on Sunday demanded harsher action on anti-hijab protestors as unrest over the death of a 22-year-old woman in the custody of the morality police entered third week, reported the Associated Press.

Qalibaf said that the protests could destabilise the country.

The statement came as Oslo-based Iran Human Rights estimated on Sunday that at least 133 persons have been killed in the unrest. The human rights organisation also said that the Iranian security forces in Zahedan city, Sistan and Baluchistan province shot at protestors, killing more than 40 people on September 30.

Iranian authorities have not shared the updated toll, but they have maintained that several members of the security forces have been killed by “rioters and thugs backed by foreign foes”, reported Reuters. The state television said last week that 41 persons have died, including members of the security forces.

Protests erupted in Iran last month when Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish woman, was detained on September 13 in Tehran by the police unit that enforces the country’s obligatory dress codes, including the compulsory wearing of the headscarf in public. Officials say that she died of a heart attack on September 16 while in custody but it is believed that she was physically assaulted on accusations of violating the hijab mandate.

On Sunday, several students at Sharif University in Tehran were trapped in the campus car park because of the protests, reported the BBC on Monday. The university has been traditionally known as a hotbed of dissent, and on Sunday several students clashed with the Iranian security forces, reported Reuters.