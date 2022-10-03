Pakistan on Monday rejected Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s comments describing the neighbouring country as an “expert in international terrorism”, reported PTI. His remarks are “highly irresponsible and gratuitous”, Islamabad said.

Jaishankar had made the comments on October 1 at Vadodara, where he said that while India is an expert in Information Technology, the neighbouring country is known as an “expert in International Terrorism”, reported The Indian Express.

“No other country practices terrorism in the manner in which Pakistan has done,” Jaishankar had alleged. “You show me anywhere in the world what Pakistan has done for so many years against India. After the 26/11 Mumbai attack, it is important for us to be clear to ourselves that this kind of behaviour and action is unacceptable and there will be consequences.”

On Monday, Pakistan’s Foreign Office in a statement said Jaishankar had made “unfounded remarks” and the incident was “yet another manifestation of the Indian leaders’ obsession to concoct facts with respect to terrorism for misleading the international community”, reported Dawn.

The Foreign Office accused India of supporting terrorism against Pakistan from its own territory and from other countries in the region.

“The world is also aware of the ‘saffron terror’ orchestrated and unleashed by the Bharatiya Janata Party-Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh zealots against Muslims in India,” the statement said.

Islamabad also alleged that “nowhere is state-terrorism more evident” than in Kashmir, where New Delhi continues to “terrorise, torture and torment innocent Kashmiris with impunity”, reported Dawn.