Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General (prisons) Hemant K Lohia was found dead in his home in Srinagar on Monday night, PTI reported. The police suspect his domestic worker could have murdered him.

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh told the news agency that the suspect had tried to burn Lohia’s body. Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh, said that the officer’s throat was slit.

Initial investigation showed that the killer suffocated Lohia to death, slit his throat and set his body on fire, the police said, according to Kashmir Observer. The guards outside Lohia’s home were alerted by the fire.

Mukesh Singh said that the initial inquiry pointed towards a murder, PTI reported. “The domestic help is absconding,” he said. “A search for him has started,” he said. “The investigation process has begun.”