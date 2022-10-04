A Mumbai court extended the judicial custody of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut till October 10 in a money laundering case related to the redevelopment of a tenement building in the city, reported ANI on Tuesday.

The Rajya Sabha MP was arrested on July 31 after the Enforcement Directorate searched his house in the alleged corruption case. Since his arrest, the court has extended Raut’s judicial custody on four occasions. On September 19, the court extended Raut’s judicial custody by 14 days.

The court will also be hearing Raut’s bail plea on October 10, reported Deccan Herald.

The central agency is investigating Raut’s involvement in the Patra Chawl scam, which involves an alleged fraud of Rs 1,034 crore. The central agency has alleged that Raut and his aides made fraudulent financial transactions related to the redevelopment of the chawl – a building consisting of several tenements – in Mumbai.

While opposing Raut’s bail plea on September 16, the Enforcement Directorate had said that he is an influential and powerful person who may tamper with the evidence against him.

The central agency had also said in its supplementary chargesheet that Raut was “fully involved” in the offence of money laundering in the case.

“The role of Sanjay Raut’s proxy and confidant Pravin Raut has been comprehensively brought out in the supplementary chargesheet filed on September 15, 2022,” the agency said in its reply to the court. “In order to avoid trial, Sanjay Raut has been operating behind the curtains and Praveen Raut being his frontman.”

The Enforcement Directorate has also accused Raut’s wife and construction company HDIL’s promoter Rakesh Wadhwan of fraudulently raising money for the project to siphon off the amount with no intention of completing the project. The money was used by Raut to purchase properties in the Dadar area in Mumbai and Kihim in Alibaug, alleged the central agency.