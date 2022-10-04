The Mizoram Police have alleged that their counterparts in Assam have constructed two temporary huts in the disputed Zophai area in Kolasib district on Sunday, reported PTI.

The development came a year after violence erupted along the 164.6-km-long border shared by the two states. Five Assam Police officers were killed in the clash. On August 5, Assam and Mizoram had signed a joint declaration to find a lasting solution to the border conflict.

Kolasib Superintendent of Police Vanlalfaka Ralte told PTI on Tuesday that the huts were constructed opposite to Mizoram’s first Chief Minister Ch Chhunga’s paddy field, where a border clash had occurred in 2018.

The area where the huts were constructed falls on the disputed land between Mizoram’s Kolasib district and Assam’s Hailakandi district, reported East Mojo.

“On learning of the survey and attempt of constructing huts, Kolasib deputy commissioner and I spoke to our Hailakandi counterparts, informing them that the area is within the disputed land where both state governments have agreed to maintain status quo,” Ralte said.

The two huts were dismantled by the Assam Police on Monday after the Mizoram government raised concerns, Ralte told PTI. Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and Home Minister Lalchamliana also spoke to their Assam counterparts on the matter.

However, Assam has issued no statement regarding the matter.

Last month, Zoramthanga and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held another round of talks on the border conflict between the two states. Both the states have held multiple discussions to resolve the matter, following the violent clashes that took place along the disputed border last year.

In July last year, the Mizoram government had claimed that around 200 Assam Police personnel had crossed a duty post manned by the Central Reserve Police Force and the state police in Vairengte town in Kolasib.

Following the rising tension between the two states, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had spoken with Sarma and Zoramthanga to arrive at a peaceful resolution of the dispute.