The Delhi Disaster Management Authority retracted the Rs 500 fine that it had been imposing on residents for not wearing masks at a time when Covid-19 cases were rising, NDTV reported on Wednesday.

The decision was taken as the coronavirus cases have been receding in the national capital. On Tuesday, the city recorded 74 new cases and no deaths, ANI reported.

This figure is low compared to April when the national capital had recorded 1,000 cases on average for a week. As a preventive measure, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority had made wearing masks in public mandatory.

Even as the mask rule was removed, the authorities have asked residents to take preventive measures as festive seasons can lead to crowding.

In a meeting held on September 30, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority also ordered authorities to dismantle three Covid-19 care centres in the city, reported NDTV.