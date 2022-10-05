Four suspected militants were killed by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir in two separate gunfights on Tuesday.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said that while three militants were killed in a gunfight in the Drach area of Shopian, one was shot dead in the district’s Moolu area.

Additional Director General of Police Vijay Kumar claimed that militants killed in the Drach area were associated with Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed. Two of them have been identified as Hanan Bin Yaqoob and Jamshed, he said.

Three local #terrorists linked with proscribed #terror outfit JeM killed in #encounter at Drach #Shopian. Second encounter at Moolu is in progress. Further details shall follow: ADGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 5, 2022

Kumar added that the militants were involved in the killings of police officer Javid Ahmad Dar on Sunday and a labourer from West Bengal in September.

Dar was killed on an alleged militant attack on a checkpost at Pinglana village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama. One Central Reserve Police Force official was injured in the attack.

Meanwhile, the militant killed in the gunfight in the Moolu area was a local associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba, according to the police. He was trapped during a search operation, which is still ongoing.