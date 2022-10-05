The World Health Organization on Wednesday issued an alert for four cough syrups made in India, warning they could be linked to the deaths of 66 children in the Gambia.

The global health body’s chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the syrups are manufactured by Haryana-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited and have been potentially linked with cases of “acute kidney injuries”.

The medicines have been identified as Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cold Syrup.

"WHO has today issued a medical product alert for four contaminated medicines identified in #Gambia that have been potentially linked with acute kidney injuries and 66 deaths among children. The loss of these young lives is beyond heartbreaking for their families"-@DrTedros — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) October 5, 2022

“Laboratory analysis of samples of each of the four products confirms that they contain unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol as contaminants,” the World Health Organization said. “To date, these four products have been identified in the Gambia, but may have been distributed, through informal markets, to other countries or regions.”

According to the World Health Organization, diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol are toxic to humans when consumed and can prove fatal.

The global health body has advised countries to remove these products from their markets.

“[The] WHO is conducting further investigation with the company and regulatory authorities in India,” Ghebreyesus said.