Nine persons have been booked in Bidar district of Karnataka after members of a Dussehra procession forcefully entered into a madrasa on Wednesday, shouted religious slogans and allegedly performed Hindu rituals on the premises, NDTV reported.

Built in the 15th century, the Mahmud Gawan Madrasa in Bidar is a heritage structure of national importance under the Archeological Survey of India.

Some reports said that four persons have been held, but the police have not confirmed the arrests.

Videos of the incident showed a mob standing on the stairs of the madrasa building, and chanting Vande Mataram and slogans to praise Hindu deities and the religion. Muslims protested in Bidar after videos of the incident went viral on social media.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen MP Asaduddin Owaisi posted a video of the incident on Twitter and questioned the Bidar Police and Karnataka Chief Minister BS Bommai on how such an attack could be allowed.

“BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] is promoting such activity only to demean Muslims,” Owaisi wrote on Twitter.

The police registered a case on the basis of a complaint filed by a resident, Syed Mubhashir Ali. Additional Superintendent of Police Mahesh Meghannavar told reporters that the nine persons named in the FIR have been booked for trespassing, The Indian Express reported.

The police have also deployed personnel near the madrasa to prevent unrest in the area.