The toll in the Uttarkashi avalanche rose to 19 on Thursday night after rescue teams retrieved three more bodies from the site, the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering said, according to PTI.

The avalanche had hit the Draupadi Ka Danda II peak in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand at 4 am on Tuesday. The peak is located in the Gangotri range of the Garhwal Himalayas at a height of 5,670 metres.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed that 19 bodies had been recovered, and said that the rescue operation was still underway, reported ANI.

Uttarkashi Avalanche | Till now, 19 bodies have been recovered. Rescue operation is underway by teams of NDRF, SDRF, ITBP, Indian Army, and district administration. I'm also monitoring the rescue operation: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami pic.twitter.com/BiyITrdEMY — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 7, 2022

Seventeen of those who died were trainee mountaineers, while the two others were their instructors, said the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering, according PTI. Savita Kanswal, who became the first Indian woman to climb Mount Everest and Mount Makalu in a record time of just 16 days earlier this year, is among those who died in the avalanche.

Ten trainees are still said to be missing, according to the institute.

The National Disaster Response Force, the State Disaster Response Force, the Indian Air Force and Indo-Tibetan Border Police, along with a team from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering, are conducting search and rescue operations in the area. The Army’s High Altitude Warfare School at Gulmarg also joined the rescue operation on Thursday, reported The Times of India.

Forty-one persons, including 34 trainees and seven mountaineering instructors, were hit by the avalanche at 4 am on Tuesday as they were returning from the mountain peak. On Wednesday, 14 mountaineers from Nehru Institute of Mountaineering were rescued, reported PTI.