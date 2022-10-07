Nobel Peace Prize won by Belarus activist Ales Bialiatski, Russian and Ukrainian human rights groups
‘They have for many years promoted the right to criticise power and protect the fundamental rights of citizens,’ the Norwegian Nobel Committee said.
Belarusian human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski, Russian human rights organisation Memorial and Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties on Friday won the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize.
“They have for many years promoted the right to criticise power and protect the fundamental rights of citizens,” the Norwegian Nobel Committee said in a statement. “They have made an outstanding effort to document war crimes, human right abuses and the abuse of power. Together they demonstrate the significance of civil society for peace and democracy.”
More details to follow.