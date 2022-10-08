Rajasthan will welcome all, including industrialist Gautam Adani or Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah because the state requires investment, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, PTI reported.

His remarks came a day after the BJP mocked the Congress for Gehlot praising Adani at the Invest Rajasthan Summit in Jaipur. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several of his party members have in the past criticised the central government for allegedly favouring the businessman.

Adani said that his group is working with the Rajasthan government to set up medical colleges and hospitals, NDTV reported. The group will also help in building a cricket stadium.

After Adani talked about the plans at the summit, Gehlot praised his business acumen.

The BJP then claimed that Gehlot’s support to Adani indicated that a revolt is brewing in the Congress.

“He [Adani] is given a seat right next to the CM [chief minister],” Amit Malviya, BJP’s IT cell chief said. “This is an open message to Rahul Gandhi, who doesn’t tire (of) berating Adani-Ambani, to back off.”

BJP Rajasthan chief Satish Poonia said that the Congress has embraced the opponent with the hope of getting more money, NDTV reported.

Meanwhile, Gehlot said that BJP mocking his praise for Adani is unfortunate, PTI reported.

“I condemn this,” he said. “Making this an issue will cost the BJP dearly.”

‘Adani’s offer cannot be refused’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that he was not against the investment in Rajasthan but was opposed to monopolisation, the Hindustan Times reported.

“Mr Adani has committed Rs 60,000 crore to Rajasthan,” Gandhi said. “No chief minister can refuse such an offer. In fact, it would not be correct for a chief minister to refuse such an offer.”

Gandhi added that he disregards the use of political power to help certain businesses.

“My opposition is to 2 or 3 or 4 large businesses being helped politically to monopolise every single business in this country,” he said. “That is where my opposition is.”

The Rajasthan government has not used political power to help Adani in the state, said Gandhi. “The day they do that, I will stand in the opposition,” he said.

On Friday – the same day on which Gehlot spoke at the summit with Adani – Gandhi had talked of monopolisation. He said that there were two Indias, one in which the government gave loans to “capitalist friends” at 6% and the second in which citizens lived a life of hardships.