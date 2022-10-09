India on Saturday opposed Germany’s call for the “engagement of the United Nations” in the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the comments were a “grave injustice” to victims of terrorism.

“Germany has a role and responsibility with regard to the situation of Kashmir,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had said after bilateral talks with her Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Berlin on October 7. “Therefore, we support intensively the engagement of the United Nations to find peaceful solutions in the region.”

India’s foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Saturday that all conscientious members of the global community have a responsibility to call out international terrorism, especially of a cross-border nature.

“The Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has borne the brunt of such a terrorist campaign for decades,” he added. “This continues till now.”

India also said that the United Nations Security Council and the Financial Action Task Force are still pursuing Pakistan-based terrorists involved in the 26/11 attacks. “When states do not recognise such dangers, either because of self-interest or indifference, they undermine the cause of peace, not promote it,” Bagchi added.

During the joint press conference on October 7, Zardari had raised the issue of alleged human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir.

“I reiterate that peace in South Asia is not possible without the peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the UN resolutions, in accordance with international law,” Zardari added.

Though, India has maintained that Kashmir is a bilateral matter with Pakistan and there is no role for any third party.