Poll strategist Prashant Kishor said on Sunday that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has become “delusional and politically isolated”, reported ANI. Kishor’s comments came a day after Kumar had claimed that the poll strategist had asked him to merge his Janata Dal (United) with the Congress.

While addressing the media on Saturday, Kumar responded to claims on whether the JD(U) has offered Kishor a post in the Bihar government.

“There is nothing like that,” Kumar told reporters. “Let him speak whatever he wants to. Four-five years ago he had told me to merge JD(U) with the Congress. He is now with the Bharatiya Janata Party and acting accordingly so let him be.”

#WATCH | When asked about Prashant Kishor's claim that Nitish Kumar offered him a post recently, Bihar CM says, "It's false. Let him speak whatever he wants,we've nothing to do with it.4-5 yrs back he had told me to merge with Congress.He has gone to BJP & is acting as per it..." pic.twitter.com/5YUzAT6kv8 — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2022

Kishor on Sunday refuted the Bihar chief minister’s claims. “Age showing its effect on Nitish ji, he wants to say something but he speaks something else,” Kishor told ANI. “If I was working on BJP agenda why would I speak of strengthening the Congress? He is getting delusional and politically isolated. He’s surrounded by those whom he can’t trust.”

Kishor, the founder of Indian Political Action Committee, was a member of the Janata Dal (United) in 2018 and was elevated to the national vice-president’s post within a few weeks by Kumar. However, in January 2020, Kishor left the party due to differences with Kumar and other senior party leaders.

In May, Kishor launched a Jan Suraaj Abhiyan or people’s good governance campaign. He had said that through the campaign, he wants to establish regional connections, find out about residents’ problems and provide solutions to them.

Kishor shot to fame after advising Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign. He has worked with many political parties since then, including the Congress, the Trinamool Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party.