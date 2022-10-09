A Dalit woman was allegedly raped by a group of men, including a priest, in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district, PTI reported on Sunday.

The priest, Sanjay Sharma, used to conduct prayers for the woman’s family, the police said. According to the complaint, he first raped her when she was alone at home and then recorded a video of her.

Ajmer North Deputy Superintendent of Police Chhavi Sharma said that the priest later extorted money from the woman and raped her again with some other persons. The officer said that the accused persons gave sedatives to the woman, due to which she was not able to state how many persons committed the act.

The police said that the accused persons held her captive, threatened to kill her children and husband, and make her videos public, according to PTI.

The woman’s husband had filed a missing person complaint when she did not return home. Subsequently, the accused persons allegedly left her outside a police station.

A first information report was filed based on the complaint on October 7. The police are looking for the accused persons.