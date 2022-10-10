Several missile strikes rocked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and other cities of Lviv, Ternopil, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro on Monday morning, reported Reuters. At least five persons died and 12 were injured in the missile strikes in Kyiv which came months after Russia began its invasion in February, reported Al Jazeera.

The attacks come days after an explosion on Kerch bridge, one of the key bridges linking Russia and Crimea took place on Saturday.

Kerch bridge is described as Putin’s prestige project that provides strategic logistical support to Russian military and its supply chains for the invasion and the defence of Crimea, reported The Guardian. Soon after the explosion on Kerch bridge, Putin appointed General Sergey Surovikin to lead the war in Ukraine on Saturday. Surovikin’s appointment is the first of an overall battlefield commander for Russian troops in Ukraine.

“There is no doubt, this is an act of terrorism aimed at destroying critically important civilian infrastructure,” Putin had said on Sunday while accusing Ukraine for the attack, reported Al Jazeera.

Unlike earlier attacks on Kyiv, Monday’s missile strikes hit the central locations of the Ukrainian capital, reported The Guardian.

A morning walk by the Kyiv arch pic.twitter.com/re0vxfNRGn — Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) October 10, 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the latest attacks show that the country is dealing with “terrorists.”

“They have two targets. Energy facilities – throughout the country, Kyiv, Khmelnytsky , Lviv and Dnipro, Vinnytsia, Frankiv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Zhytormyr, Kirovohrad, the south. They want panic and chaos, they want to destroy our energy system,” Zelensky said in a video statement shared on Facebook.

“The second target is people. Such a time and such targets were specially chosen to cause as much damage as possible. Stay in shelters today. Always follow the safety rules. And always remember: Ukraine was here before this enemy appeared, Ukraine will be here after him.”

Our courage will never be destroyed by terrorist's missiles, even when they hit the heart of our capital. Nor will they shake the determination of our allies. The only thing they demolish irriversibly is the future of 🇷🇺 - a future of a globally despised rogue terrorist state. — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) October 10, 2022

Russia had launched an invasion of Ukraine on February 24. The Kremlin described its actions as a “special operation” to demilitarise and “de-Nazify” Ukraine. However, Kyiv and several Western nations have said that this is a baseless pretext for a war of choice by Russian President Vladimir Putin.