Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray moved the Delhi High Court on Monday challenging Election Commission’s decision to freeze the Shiv Sena party symbol and name, reported NDTV.

On Saturday, the Election Commission issued an interim order freezing the bow and arrow symbol of the Shiv Sena as factions led by Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde have been fighting over the right the be recognised as the “real” party.

The poll panel froze the symbol because of the upcoming bye-polls for Andheri (East) Assembly on November 3.

The order said that the two factions will have to choose new names and they will be allotted alternate symbols from a list of free symbols notified by the Election Commission. The two sides were asked to submit the alternate names and symbols to the poll panel by 1 pm on October 10.

In his petition to the High Court, Thackeray said that the Election Commission should allot his faction the three symbols proposed by him and not limit his choice to the panel’s list, reported Live Law.

The three proposed symbols are “trishul” or trident, “mashaal” or burning torch and “rising sun”.

The plea has also alleged that Election Commission froze the symbol under “false apprehensions” since no candidate from the Shinde faction will be contesting in the upcoming bye-polls.

The Election Commission had noted in its order on Saturday that claims submitted by both factions will need to be studied thoroughly and that it will require time. Hence, the decision was taken to not let both sides use the symbol as well as the party name for the bye-polls till the poll body passes a final order on the dispute between them.

Election Commission’s order came after the Supreme Court on September 27 had refused to stop the poll body from deciding on Shinde’s plea seeking that his faction is recognised as the “real” Shiv Sena.