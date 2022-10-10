The West Bengal Police on Monday banned the gathering of four or more persons in some areas of Kolkata till October 12, a day after communal violence was reported in the city, ANI reported.

West Bengal | Section 144 has been imposed in Ekbalpur area from 10 October to 12 October looking at the ongoing law and order situation. pic.twitter.com/ctBHOKDElb — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2022

Clashes were reported in Kolkata’s Mominpur area on Saturday night over flags held on the Muslim festival of Milad-un-Nabi, The Indian Express reported. The next night, several houses were ransacked and cars were destroyed in the neighbouring Mayurbhanj area.

A mob also vandalised the Ekbalpur police station, the newspaper reported citing locals. The police said they have detained 10 persons for questioning.

Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party claimed that several businesses and properties of Hindus in the area were damaged due to the violence.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that he has written to Home Minister Amit Shah and Governor La Ganesan about the violence and sought the deployment of central forces in the area.

I have written to Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji & Hon'ble Governor Shri La Ganesan Ji requesting them to urgently deploy Central Forces in the wake of Mominpur violence & ransacking of Ekbalpur Police Station before the Law & Order situation of WB gets out of hand pic.twitter.com/yr3lB1MaJB — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) October 9, 2022

BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta said that violence in the area is alarming.

“It stems from the distorted empowerment resulting from a belief that one community is above the law and the norms of civic responsibility,” Dasgupta said. “I have written to the Prime Minister drawing his attention to the panic of vulnerable Hindu communities in West Bengal to this ugly assertion of sectarian identity.”

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumder was also detained by the police after he attempted to visit the violence-hit areas on Monday, NDTV reported.

Before he was detained, Majumdar alleged that the role of the police in containing the violence was deplorable.

“Just a few days ago, we all had seen how overtly proactive police were in trying to thwart BJP’s march to Nabanna [the state secretariat],” he told mediapersons, according to NDTV. “None of that was visible in containing the Mominpore violence.”

Trinamool Congress General Secretary Kunal Ghosh accused BJP of indulging in “vulture politics” and that police brought the situation under control, ANI reported.

“BJP is provoking and trying to give colour to it,” he said. “No clashes should take place ideally, but they happened; now it’s under control.”