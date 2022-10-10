A controversy erupted in Tamil Nadu after a video shared on social media showed alleged members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh holding a training camp inside a government school in Coimbatore on Monday, The Indian Express reported.

RSS ‘training’ at corporation school in Coimbatore sparks row, probe ordered

The training camp was reportedly held on Sunday on the premises of the Coimbatore Corporation Primary School located on the Devanga High School Road in the city’s RS Puram area, according to The Hindu.

The Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhagam opposed the event saying that holding such camps in school would disrupt communal harmony.

Their members also staged a protest in front of the school on Monday and shouted slogans against corporation officials for allegedly providing permission for the event, according to The Indian Express.

Corporation Commissioner M Prathap, however, told the newspaper that the civic body does not grant permission for any social, political or religious gathering in schools.

Prathap said that officials are investigating the incident and added that a show-cause notice has been issued to the school headmaster.

A case was also registered at the RS Puram Police Station against unidentified persons for allegedly trespassing on the school premises, The Indian Express reported.

On its part, the RSS denied holding any such camp on school premises.

“No shakha [camp] was held and the volunteers were involved only in cleaning activity and it is part of our annual seva event where volunteers clean public places and other institutions,” an unidentified RSS member told the newspaper.