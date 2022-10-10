The toll due to rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh reached 11 after two more persons died on Monday, PTI reported. The deaths were reported in the state’s Amethi and Pratapgarh districts.

The state has been witnessing heavy rainfall since Saturday, triggering floods in several areas.

According to the state’s relief commissioner’s office, the lives of more than 5.8 lakh people are affected due to floods in 650 villages across 16 districts of the state.

Rampur, UP | We have instructed our teams to do a detailed survey of the situation and prepare a report: Ravindra Kumar Mandar, DM, on farmers' claim that they faced huge losses as their crops got damaged due to continuous heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/UN94mbUbKr — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 10, 2022

Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh | Heavy rainfall causes waterlogging, flood water enters houses & shops of people; and also into the wards of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, AMU, vehicular movement is affected pic.twitter.com/A7BxvjVm08 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 9, 2022

District authorities in Lucknow, Aligarh, Meerut, Gautam Buddh Nagar, and Ghaziabad, closed schools on October 10 due to heavy rainfall.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the state has recorded an average of 22.5 millimetres of rainfall on Sunday – which is 2,396% more than the ‘long period average’, or LPA, for the day.

Since October 1, the state has recorded 92.3 mm of rainfall, which is 500% more than the LPA of 14.4 mm.

The Long Period Average is the rainfall recorded over a particular region for a given interval average (month or season) over a long period like 30 years, 50 years, etc.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath directed officials to provide immediate assistance to people in the flood-affected areas and take them to safe places.

He also asked officials to inspect waterlogged areas, PTI reported, citing an official spokesperson of the government.