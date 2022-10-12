Navy’s MiG-29K fighter jet crashes into sea off Goa coast, pilot ejects safely
The aircraft had developed a technical malfunction while returning to base, the Indian Navy said.
A MiG-29K fighter aircraft of the Indian Navy crashed into the sea off the Goa coast during a routine sortie on Wednesday.
The pilot ejected from the aircraft safely and has been recovered in a search and rescue operation, the Navy said. The pilot is in a stable condition.
The aircraft had developed a technical malfunction while returning to base. A Board of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the reason for the accident, the Navy said.
Further details are awaited.