A mob of over 200 persons on Wednesday vandalised a mosque in Gurugram’s Bhora Kalan village and threatened to expel Muslims from the area, PTI reported.

The Gurugram Police said that a first information report has been filed based on a complaint by subedar Najar Mohammad, who was inside the mosque when the vandalism took place, according to India Today. No arrests have been made so far.

In his complaint, Mohammad alleged that the mob entered the mosque’s prayer hall on Wednesday morning and threatened the devotees.

The group again returned at night and assaulted those present inside. He also alleged some of the worshippers were locked in the prayer hall, reported PTI.

“They [the mob] also threatened to kill us,” the subedar said in his complaint, adding that the village has only four homes with Muslim families.

According to the police, three persons – Rajesh Chauhan alias Babu, Anil Bhadoria, and Sanjay Vyas – have been identified so far.

All of them have been booked under Sections 295-A (deliberately outraging religious beliefs), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 147 (rioting), and 148 (rioting by carrying weapons) of the Indian Penal Code, according to India Today.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Gajender Singh said that the police are verifying the facts. “Action will be taken as per the law,” he said.