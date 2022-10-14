Family of Indian student stabbed 11 times in Australia alleges racist attack
One person has been arrested in connection with the attack on Shubham Garg, who is pursuing PhD in mechanical engineering in Sydney.
The family of an Indian student who was stabbed 11 times in Australia earlier this month alleged on Thursday that the attack was a racist one, reported The Times of India.
The student, Shubham Garg, was stabbed on October 6 on the Pacific Highway in the state of New South Wales. Garg is pursuing PhD in mechanical engineering from the University of New South Wales in Sydney.
A 27-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the crime and has been charged with attempted murder.
On Thursday, Garg’s family said that he was in a critical condition. His father, Ramniwas Garg who lives in Agra, told NDTV that he found out about the attack on October 8 when he didn’t answer his phone and his friends called him back.
“He had an 11-hour surgery in his abdomen,” Garg said. “I request the government to help with my son’s treatment and a visa for my younger son.”
Following the family’s appeals, the government has stepped in.
“The Indian consulate in Sydney has provided consular assistance to the individual,” a spokesperson for the Australian High Commission said. “The Australian High Commission is assisting with the facilitation of a visa for a family member.”
Agra District Magistrate Navneet Chahal also told The Times of India that the visa application of the victim’s brother is under process.
“We are coordinating with the MEA [Ministry of External Affairs],” Chahal told the newspaper. “I have also spoken to the embassy officials in Sydney. Visa will be made available soon.”