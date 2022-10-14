The family of an Indian student who was stabbed 11 times in Australia earlier this month alleged on Thursday that the attack was a racist one, reported The Times of India.

The student, Shubham Garg, was stabbed on October 6 on the Pacific Highway in the state of New South Wales. Garg is pursuing PhD in mechanical engineering from the University of New South Wales in Sydney.

A 27-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the crime and has been charged with attempted murder.

On Thursday, Garg’s family said that he was in a critical condition. His father, Ramniwas Garg who lives in Agra, told NDTV that he found out about the attack on October 8 when he didn’t answer his phone and his friends called him back.

“He had an 11-hour surgery in his abdomen,” Garg said. “I request the government to help with my son’s treatment and a visa for my younger son.”

Following the family’s appeals, the government has stepped in.

“The Indian consulate in Sydney has provided consular assistance to the individual,” a spokesperson for the Australian High Commission said. “The Australian High Commission is assisting with the facilitation of a visa for a family member.”

Agra District Magistrate Navneet Chahal also told The Times of India that the visa application of the victim’s brother is under process.

“We are coordinating with the MEA [Ministry of External Affairs],” Chahal told the newspaper. “I have also spoken to the embassy officials in Sydney. Visa will be made available soon.”